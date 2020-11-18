Italian volcano suddenly erupts in spectacular explosion

Italy (NBC) (11/18/20)— An Italian volcano suddenly erupted on Monday in a spectacular explosion that sent a torrent of debris and hot ash pouring down the mountainside.

The volcano on Stromboli, an island located off the coast of Sicily, is one of the most active volcanos on Earth.

Time-lapse video and thermal cameras both captured the eruption, in all of its dramatic fury.

The explosion and “landslide events” lasted for a “duration of 4 minutes,” according to Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.