Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast

UPDATE: MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- Monroe Police say they have made an arrest in the Charles Johnson Park shooting. According to police they have arrested a 15-year-old juvenile in connection with the October 10, 2021, shooting death of Elijah Meadows.

According to police, detectives were able to get information and evidence that led to the juvenile being arrested. The juvenile was arrested at a family member's house on October 13, 2021. Police tell us the juvenile has been booked at Green Oaks Detention Center on one count of Second-Degree Murder.