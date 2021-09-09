Hurricane Olaf heading toward Mexico’s Los Cabos resorts

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Olaf on the Pacific coast of Mexico approaching the Los Cabos resort region at the tip of the Baja California Peninsula, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at 14:30 OZ (10:30am a.m. ET). (NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES via AP)

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Olaf was heading toward a strike on the Los Cabos resort region at the tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula on Thursday. As the storm approached, authorities closed ports in the area, prepared temporary shelters and urged people to monitor public announcements.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the area could see hurricane-force winds and very heavy rain on Thursday afternoon and into the night.

The ports of Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo closed to vessel traffic as tourism operators moved boats at Cabo San Lucas to safer moorings.

The hurricane was centered about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southeast of Cabo San Lucas early Thursday afternoon with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph). It was advancing to the north-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

The Hurricane Center said Olaf is likely to strengthen as it nears the coast.

Hurricane-force winds extended as far as 35 miles (55 kilometers) from the center and tropical storm-force winds as far as 115 miles (185 kilometers).

The hurricane was expected to bring 3 to 6 inches (7.5 to 15 centimeters) of rain to the southern part of the peninsula, with up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) in isolated spots, creating the danger of flash floods and mudslides.