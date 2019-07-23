Greece fire contained a year after blaze killed at least 100

A firefighting helicopter drops water onto a wildfire in the town of Rafina, near Athens, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. A forest fire outside Athens is threatening homes on the anniversary of a deadly blaze in the same area that claimed more than 100 lives. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Firefighters have contained a wildfire outside Athens on the anniversary of a blaze in the same area that claimed more than 100 lives.

The Fire Service said three planes and two helicopters dropping water helped fire crews control the fire that had threatened homes outside the port of Rafina on Tuesday.

A main road leading to the area, which is popular with swimmers during the summer, was closed for several hours.

A year ago, a wildfire gutted the nearby resort of Mati and other seaside areas. Some of the people who died were trapped by flames and others drowned in the sea while trying to escape.

New Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended a memorial service in Mati earlier Tuesday.

Last summer’s fire destroyed more than a thousand homes.