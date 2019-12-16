French actress Anna Karina dies at 79

France (NBC)(12/16/19)— Anna Karina, an actress known for her work in French New Wave films, died of cancer on Saturday at the age of 79.

Karina was born Hanne Karin Blarke Bayer in Denmark, moving to Paris at the age of 18 and modeled for Coco Chanel and Pierre Cardin.

Karina starred in many of Jean Luc Godard’s films in the ’60’s, marrying him in 1961, and divorcing in 1965.

Working with other great directors like Lucchino Visconti, Jacques Rivette, and Rainer Werner Fassbinder, she had leading roles in some major English language productions in the late ’60’s and early ’80’s.

Also working behind the camera, she directed “Vivre Ensemble” in 1973, and also had a singing career, recording “Sous Le Soleil Exactement” by Serge Gainsbourg.

