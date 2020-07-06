Ennio Morricone, famous movie composer, dies at 91

Rome, Italy (NBC) (07/06/20)— Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the coyote-howl theme for the iconic Spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and the soundtracks to such classic Hollywood gangster movies as “The Untouchables,” has died. He was 91.

Ennio Morricone

Morricone’s longtime lawyer, Giorgio Assumma, said the Maestro, as he was known, died early Monday in a Rome hospital of complications following a fall, in which he broke a leg.

During a career that spanned decades and earned him an Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2007, Morricone collaborated with some of the most renowned Italian and Hollywood directors, in movies including “The Untouchables” by Brian de Palma, “The Hateful Eight” by Quentin Tarantino, and “The Battle of Algiers” by Gillo Pontecorvo.

In total, he produced more than 400 original scores for feature films.

