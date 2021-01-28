Cookie Monster look-alike rock found in Brazil goes viral

Brazil (NBC) (01/28/21)— A Cookie Monster look-alike agate that was discovered in Brazil went viral last week.

California gem collector Mike Bowers posted a video of the rock on his Facebook on Jan.16 that quickly took off on all forms of social media.

As Cookie Monster’s signature song “C is for Cookie” plays in the video, a stone that’s been cut in half is opened, the interior revealed as a geological dead ringer for the Sesame Street favorite.

Although white and rough looking on the outside, the shiny and smooth agate mineral on the inside clearly carries the blue face of Cookie Monster on the inside.

The rock’s viral fame eventually caught the attention of Cookie Monster himself, who tweeted, “Me no geologist, but me think dat rock look a lot like me…”

Bowers’ Facebook page is made up of video postings that show off his collection of unique minerals and crystals he owns. The Cookie Monster rock was originally found in Soledade, Brazil, in November, and was given to Bowers by gemologist Lucas Fassari, who had called him to say, “You need to see this.”

Bowers said he received offers of more than $10,000 for the celebrity stone, but he plans on keeping it in his cookie jar.

“At this point we are keeping the stone,” he told NBC News. “It will most likely end up in a museum or high-end collection or (with) a very special person, but for the time being we are enjoying it.”