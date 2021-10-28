China’s Xi to address U.N. climate summit by video link

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)--According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office there are currently three hundred and thirty registered sex offenders in Ouachita Parish. The department urges parents to be aware of their kid’s surroundings as they prepare to go trick or treating.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s office urges you to utilize their sex offender search option. Log on to opso.net, click the sex offender search tab, type in your address, and within seconds offenders in the area will be identified. Ouachita parish public information officer Glenn Springfield says the department plans to use the search option to keep kids safe this year.

Glenn Springfield, "This is a feature that we offer year-round of course, but this will give them an idea if they're going into any neighborhood particularly one, they don't live in, where any registered sex offenders may live now, register sex offenders are not to participate in Halloween and they know this and during the events of Halloween that night our deputies check different address of them just to make sure that happens."

Parents and kids in the Arklamiss say they plan on being aware of their surroundings and candy. Monroe parent Claire Shepard says she and her son will only trick or treat in areas their familiar with.

Claire Shepard, “Well we're going to go in our neighborhood where we know all of the neighbors in our neighborhood and is safe".