Canada’s Trudeau begins reelection bid ahead of Oct. 21 vote

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau talks to media at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept.11, 2019. Trudeau has emerged from Rideau Hall after visiting the Governor General and asking her to dissolve Parliament to begin the formal federal election campaign. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has launched his reelection campaign ahead of a close Oct. 21 vote.

Trudeau kicked off his bid to remain in office on Wednesday after meeting the country’s governor general.

He says Canadians need to decide whether they want to go back to the failed policies of a conservative government that believes in cuts and austerity.

Trudeau channeled the star power of his father when he won power in 2015. But the son of late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau could be in trouble. Polls say the opposition Conservative party is running close to Trudeau’s Liberals.

Not since 1935 has a government that won a majority of seats in Parliament in its first term lost power in the next election in Canada.