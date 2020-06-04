At least 37 students and two teachers injured in a knife attack at a Chinese school

China (NBC) (06/04/20)— At least 37 students and two teachers were injured in a knife attack at an elementary school in southern China on Thursday, local officials said.

The attack, at Wangfu Central Primary School in Cangwu County, came at 8:30 A.M. (8:30 P.M. ET Wednesday) and was described by officials as a “knife stabbing incident.”

The injuries were not described as life-threatening and all 39 victims are being treated in a local hospital.

“After a preliminary inspection, 39 people were injured, including 37 students who were slightly injured and two adults who were more heavily injured. They have all been sent to hospital for treatment,” said a Cangwu County official on WeChat, the Chinese messaging platform.

The suspect had been “controlled,” the statement said, and a working group has been set up to further investigate the incident.

China is no stranger to school attacks. In 2018 a woman brandishing a knife injured 14 at a school in the western city of Chongqing.

Nearly 20 children were killed in attacks on schools in 2010, which led to increased security measures across the country.

