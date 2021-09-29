6 arrested at Greek school protest backed by far-right group

RICHWOOD,La(KTVE/KARD)--On September 29, 2021 Richwood residents and elected officials gathered to discuss the current state of Richwood. Multiple awards were given to community leaders and Richwood mayor Gerald Brown spoke about his vision for the future. Mayor Brown's vision includes him hiring more police officers, improvements being made to the town's park, and creating a citizen’s advisory commission for residents to discuss underlying issues with him. A Richwood mayor recall election is set to take place in November. Mayor brown says he doesn't believe a recall will solve problems in Richwood’s community.

Gerald Brown,” I don't think this is the way solve any of the issues that we have. you mentioned it I’m not perfect and I’ll never say that I am, but I’m striving for that I’m striving to make Richwood a better Richwood each and every day."

Although a recall election is on the horizon residents and community leaders say the town of Richwood should stick together during this time.

Tyrone Dickens, community activist, "Let's stand together so we can bring more stuff to Richwood. We do pizza day, we do school drives, we do Christmas drives, we do everything right here, and I would like for all aldermen to step up and shake them little draws off and put the big draws on and tell them let’s get together, because you have more coming together than pulling apart."

Michael Castor, Richwood resident , "We all got to come together we all have to make Richwood better, but what Richwood don't understand is that when you have a bunch of confusion people don't want to come help you."

The Richwood recall election is set for November 13, 2021. We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.