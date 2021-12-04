5 bodies found in house just outside Berlin

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — "Overall, crime is down 9% throughout the city of New Orleans, violent crime, however, is up 11%," said New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson during a press conference addressing violence Thursday afternoon.

Just hours after the press conference, a woman was shot multiple times while driving on Babylon Street in New Orleans East. After she was shot, her car veered off the road and into an empty lot.

At last report, the victim, now identified as the 76-year-old mother of criminal court Judge Robin Pittman, is in critical condition.

Early Friday morning, the NOPD says a man was shot in the leg in the 500 block of Bourbon Street.40-year-old Chez Everett was later arrested for the incident.

Then, around 8:30 Friday morning, police found a man shot to death in the 1300 block of Odeon Avenue in Algiers.

The bullets continued to fly Friday afternoon. Witnesses say a shootout happened in the 2300 block of North Galvez street around 4 o'clock in the afternoon. A woman was shot and died shortly after at a local hospital.