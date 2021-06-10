Inside look: OPSO conducts inmate hurricane evacuation drill

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Hurricane season began this month and the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office collaborated with other departments to prepare for what the 2021 hurricane season may hold.

OPSO held a mock inmate evacuation Wednesday, June 9, to show the steps inmates would take if a category two hurricane threat or above is announced for evacuation.

About 30 inmates were involved in the mock evacuation to show the procedure.

The process demonstrated the facility’s electronic armband system, which ensures that every inmate is accounted for.

After the inmates are tracked through the armband system, they will be seated on a bus that will transport them to other prisons in the state or elsewhere.

According to OPSO officials, on an average day, there are about 715 inmates that are held in the Orleans Parish Prison.

The New Orleans prison has 9 buses that can seat 39 people per bus.

During an evacuation, other neighboring sheriff’s offices would also help provide transportation of inmates to safety.