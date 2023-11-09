(KTAL/KMSS) – Amazon will soon offer both pick-up and delivery services to enhance the grocery shopping experience for shoppers ahead of the holiday season.

Amazon works to remain innovative through its online and grocery retail reach. They say that lower-priced in-store offerings and now catering to the convenience of U.S. shoppers will help spark the interest of new shoppers.

According to a survey conducted by Amazon they found in 2023, 92 percent of shoppers in the U.S. expressed they also shop in a physical store, and 87 percent plan to transition into shopping online more than they do.

Meredith Bunches, the Director of Worldwide Grocery Stores at Amazon, will share what’s upcoming plans for Amazon grocery retailers.

Watch LIVE on Thursday, November 9, at 11:00 a.m.