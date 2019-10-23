Information Sought in Hit and Run Investigation

MONROE, La. (PRESS RELEASE) – (10/23/19) The Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a hit and run accident involving a pedestrian that occurred on Park Avenue near Eason Place at approximately 6:50 p.m. yesterday evening.

The victim, a 15 year old juvenile, was seriously injured and was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is possibly a black 4×4 pick-up truck, possibly a Dodge Ram or a white SUV type vehicle, possibly a Ford Explorer. The vehicle will have a damaged right front headlight and damage to the front grill area.

Residents living in the vicinity of the accident are being asked to check any video camera footage they may have during the time frame that might possibly have video of the accident or the vehicles described.

Anyone traveling in the vicinity during this time frame that may recall seeing any vehicles fitting this description in the area or have any information regarding the accident is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

This is an on-going investigation. We will update this article as we receive more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.