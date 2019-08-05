Independent auditor concerned about City of Grambling’s ability to keep operating

GRAMBLING, La. — An independent auditor is expressing concern over the City of Grambling’s ability to keep operating after a recent audit.

According to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office, Grambling has suffered recurring losses from operations and had a $300K General Fund deficit as of December 2018.

This amount is actually a decrease from the $460K deficit that they started the 2018 fiscal year with.

City officials will continue to look for ways to decrease expenses for the remainder of 2019.

Officials also hope that new revenue will come from a new housing development that was built within the City as well as from a new shopping center and grocery store.