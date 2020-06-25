Increase in running shoe sales across the U.S. during COVID-19 shutdown; How it impacted one local store

MONROE, La (06/25/20) — An article released by Forbes says that community retail is the reason Fleet Feet had an increase in sales during the coronavirus shutdown. Since 2017, Fleet Feet Monroe has worked to provide a place for people of all ages and fitness levels.

“We do monthly fun runs. We saw it go from 20 to 30, to 50, to well over 100 in many of our fun runs, so we were definitely on the right path and then in the middle of March and things came to a screeching halt,” said Mike Fronsoe, Owner of Fleet Feet Monroe.

One of the biggest ways Fleet Feet separates itself from other running shoe retailers is their personal fit process. However, during the pandemic, that had to change.

“People started to embrace that idea of hey I can call. I can actually even talk to someone over the phone about what size I need, go through the fit process virtually so to speak,” said Fronsoe. But once Fleet Feet officially reopened for in-person fit evaluations…sales skyrocketed.

“We were able to reopen in the middle of April, just as the Forbes article elluded to it’s just been crazy, so we’re really really thankful,” said Fronsoe.

And for one local gym owner, he’s thankful running shoe sales increased, even saying it was inspirational to see so many people taking advantage of working out outside.

“The fitness facilities were the first things to shut down, so we thought oh great everyone is going to stop excersing completely and then we started seeing people just going outside, families, entire families, with their children, grandmothers, just everybody walking and jogging,” said Cesar Camacho, Owner of Infit Monroe.

“Proud to be part of the Fleet Feet family,” said Fronsoe.

Fleet Feet Monroe says it’s rare to have a retail shop have that personal connection when shopping, and as the Forbes article says, it’s one of the main reasons fleet feet skyrocketed during the coronavirus shutdown.

The link to the Forbes article is here.