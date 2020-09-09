Increase in fishing licenses leads to business boom… for some

(KTVE/KARD) “You hate to have a pandemic to help your business but it’s definitely put a spike in fishing business. I’ve never seen anything like it.” David Owen, Owner of The Honey Hole tackle shop said.

Over the last several months, business has been booming for many tackle shops like Honey Hole.

people started getting hooked on fishing during COVID-19.

“Our license sales from March, April May just, you know, started growing. ” Bryan McClinton with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries said.

So people have taken advantage of what the Sportsman’s Paradise had to offer.

“We sold 167,000 basic and saltwater privileges, which is, compare it to 104,000 in fiscal year 19, and 100,000 we did in fiscal year 18, that was 62,000 privileges more” McClinton said.

The main issue honey hole has had to worry about is keeping items on the shelves.

“It has been a real challenge to get things. Things as simple as split shot weights and brim hooks and stuff like that have been real hard to get and they’re still hard to get” Owen said.

As fishing becomes more popular across the state thanks to COVID-19, sporting goods stores are not the only ones reeling in the business.

“We kind of hunkered down ad then all of the sudden it just took off” Nick McDonald, General Manager of B&L Marine said.

Boat dealers have been setting setting an open course as well, as b & l marine has had to deal with a record year of sales.

“We are, I think, 36% up, if I remember, over last year. And almost 60% over an average year. It’s been tremendous” McDonald said.

The sales even go beyond the boats themselves.

“Through the season, we got to somewhere around the 4th of July and all of the sudden parts, you could tell, their availability in the warehouse was starting to run out from what they had back stocked due to COVID.”

Both businesses say they will continue to keep as much product on the shelves as possible. But with continued high demand, they are asking patrons to remain patient if items are on backlog or temporarily unavailable. They also want to thank the community for keeping small businesses in mind with all of the support.