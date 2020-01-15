Income tax season to begin; Louisiana offers tips to get faster refunds

BATON ROUGE (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Revenue has announced it will begin accepting 2019 state individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, the same day Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting 2019 federal income tax returns.

On Jan. 27, Louisiana taxpayers can begin filing their state income tax returns electronically through Louisiana File Online, the state’s free web portal for individual tax filers. Filing online allows taxpayers to:

File returns and pay taxes electronically

Check the status of individual income tax refunds

Amend current and prior-year tax returns

Request a filing extension

Also on Jan. 27, taxpayers can begin submitting returns to the state through commercially-available tax preparation software; or they can download paper tax forms from the LDR website at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/Forms.

However, updated printed forms will not be available before Jan. 27.

While the IRS deadline to file federal income tax returns April 15, Louisiana residents filing tax returns have an extra month to file state taxes, as the deadline is not until May 15.

LDR has implemented enhanced security measures to protect Louisiana taxpayers from identity theft and other types of tax fraud. If returns do not trigger any fraud indicators, taxpayers due refunds can expect them within 45 days of the filing date if they file electronically and within 14 weeks if they file paper returns.

Taxpayers can minimize delays in receiving their refunds by updating their contact information with LDR, including name, address and telephone number. If you have moved or changed your name since your last tax filing, update your contact information at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/AddressChange.

Tips for Taxpayers

Steps to insure Fast, Accurate Return & Refund Processing

File electronically. The expected refund processing time for returns filed electronically is up to six-and-a-half weeks, while people filing paper returns could wait up to 14 weeks to get their money.

Taxpayers should update personal information if their name or address changed during the tax year.

Double-check return information. Ensure that all Social Security numbers and tax computations are correct. Math errors and incorrect tax-table information are leading causes of delayed refunds.

Include all supporting information such as W-2s. Use paperclips, not staples, if filing a paper return.

Apply for extensions in a timely manner. Extension requests must be filed no later than the May 15 income tax filing deadline.

Make checks or money orders payable to the Louisiana Department of Revenue. Do not send cash.

If filing a paper return, attach the proper label to the mailing envelope.

Tips for Choosing a Reputable Tax Preparer

Try to find a preparer who will be around to answer questions after the return has been filed.