In-person visitation to resume at Office of Juvenile Justice centers March 20

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) announced that it will resume in-person visitation at its facilities for males on Saturday, March 20.

According to an OJJ press release, unlike visitation prior to the pandemic, all families must preschedule a 45-minute timeslot for visiting with youth. Extended visitation hours will be held on Saturdays and Sundays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Staff will be on hand to sanitize visitation areas between visits. Hand sanitizer stations will be accessible at all sites.

“We are very excited to welcome families back to visitation,” said Deputy Secretary William Sommers. “Their participation is a vital part of the rehabilitative process. The COVID-19 safety measures that we have put in place will allow them to do so and aid in keeping the youth and staff in our secure care centers protected from COVID-19.”

General rules normally applicable for visitation can be found at ojj.la.gov. The following additional rules will also be in place:

All visitation will take place in visitation areas suited for proper social distancing. All visitors must follow social distance rules put forth by the facility. Each youth will be limited to two (2) visitors that must be verified as family members. In addition to normal entry checks, all visitors must pass a temperature check and Covid-19 screening. Visitors and youth will be provided disposable protective face masks that must be worn at all times.

Families must contact the secure care facility they wish to visit by Thursday, March 18 at noon to schedule a time slot for visitation.