IMPROVEMENTS: Community center anticipates much-needed parking lot project

MONROE, La. (07/23/19)– From ball games to community meetings, the Saul Adler Community Center has been a place for locals to gather for years, but with all the traffic comes a lot of wear and tear on the parking lot.

“If you drive by and take a look at it, you’ll see most of it is gravel, which is fine and acceptable to a point,” Arthur Holland, Project Manager, said.

After years of repainting, restriping, and patching, Mayor Jamie Mayo says it’s time for a much-needed parking lot improvement project.

“We’ve had some challenges with the parking lot over the last couple of years, so thank God we are now able to make some enhancements,” Mayor Mayo, said.

Project managers say the plan is to regrade the entire parking lot with a stone base.

“Once we do that we are going to come back and lay the asphault and restripe the whole thing,” Holland said. “This will greatly improve this area and get it back to like it was in the past.”

That’s why managers will be asking for a contract to be awarded for this project at tonight’s city council meeting for $146,000.

“It was estimated at $171,000, so it’s a good bid and a good project,” Holland said.