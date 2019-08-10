Immunization records now available online for free in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Health wants to remind you that your child’s immunization records are now available online at no cost to you.

LA.MyIR.net, which is available for free to all state residents, gives you access to the record without having to contact your healthcare provider.

The website allows you to securely view, download and print official copies of their immunization records on demand.

These printed records are accepted by schools, employers, state agencies and other organizations that require proof of immunization.

Assistant Secretary of the Office of Public Health Dr. Alex Billioux said, “Having easy access to your family’s immunization records is the first step to maintaining your and your family’s health. We want to remind residents, especially parents, that immunization records are available online in the event that they need their children’s immunization records for school or recreational activity registration.”

LA.MyIR.net is also useful for anyone seeking to track their or their family’s immunization boosters and yearly vaccines, like the flu shot, and is an efficient way to share vaccine information when visiting a new healthcare provider for the first time.

Billioux said, “LA.MyIR.net is a simple, convenient and secure way for state residents to access their immunization records anytime, anywhere they need them. This program will serve as a way to improve immunization rates throughout the state, reduce the administrative burden of immunization records requests for healthcare providers and empower patients to take greater control over their health.”

By using the LA.MyIR.net website, residents can register for an account that can be personalized for each family member.

Accounts are linked to the state immunization registry. Once activated, official immunizations records for the user and/or their family can be viewed, downloaded or printed.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed Act 192 into effect on June 11, expanding the statewide immunization registry, Louisiana Immunization Network.

The Louisiana Board of Pharmacy requires pharmacist vaccinators to enter the vaccines they administer into LINKS.

Patients whose immunization records were already stored in LINKS will be able to access their records through LA.MyIR.net.

People who sign up for LA.MyIR.net who are unable to access their records should ask their immunization provider to enter their records into LINKS.