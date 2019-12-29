Ike Hamilton Expo Center host annual Sugar Bowl Extravaganza

WEST MONROE, LA (12/29/19)– The weekend after Christmas may consist of many different things, but here in West Monroe, the Louisiana Quarter Horse Association hosts the annual Sugar Bowl Extravaganza.



The Sugar Bowl allows horses and riders to compete in conformation and English and Western competitions. Some of the competitions include guiding the horse through gates and obstacles. Event officials say participants come from as many as 12 different states. One rider says the barn family is her family.



“It teaches me so much. It teaches me how to be disciplined, how to work hard, achieve your goals, live out your passion, and reach your dreams. This has been a big dream of mine,” said Barbara Mckencie, rider.



The Sugar Bowl will go until December 31st at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center. It’s free to the public.