IDA: Xfinity Wifi hotspots open for impacted residents and emergency services to use for free

HOUMA, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Comcast announced on August 30, to assist residents and emergency personnel stay connected across Louisiana, Xfinity Wifi hotspots will be available for anyone to use, including non-Xfinity customers, for free.
There are over one million customers in the state of Louisiana without power due to Hurricane Ida. Comcast says currently, most of their service interruptions are due to commercial power outages and they have sent dozens of crew members to assist and will be working closely with local power companies to restore all service interruptions as quickly as possible.
Customer Tips from Comcast:
- If customers have electricity but Xfinity services have not yet come back on, Comcast recommends that customers restart or reset devices, including wireless gateways, modems, routers and cable boxes.
- Customers should always stay clear of downed power and cable lines in the interest of safety.
- The most effective way to get outage updates and information about Comcast services is to visit Xfinity.com/MyAccount or access the Xfinity My Account app from any secure, internet-enabled mobile device.
- For more information, customers can chat online with an agent, or connect with Comcast on Twitter at @ComcastCares
- Comcast’s goal is to work to restore any services impacted for customers as quickly as possible and as soon as it is safe for employees to do so. Emergency management procedures dictate that power must be restored first and Comcast must receive clearance that it is safe for its crews to begin any restoration work.
- If Comcast services are down in an area because of a power outage, local power must be restored before video, phone and internet services can begin working again. In some cases, customers may have power back but not their Xfinity services, because commercial power has not been restored to the Comcast network in their area.