ICYMI: Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted recap

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this’ week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, Chelsea Monae provides a simple recap of the suspects most wanted by law enforcement agencies across our area so far.

First up, we have twin brothers Bobby and Dennis Harris They are being sought out by police each on six counts of Second-Degree Murder, stemming from a shooting that took place on June 19,2021 on Standifer Avenue in Monroe. That shooting resulted in two people being shot, 18-year-old Xavier Wright and a juvenile victim who were both from Rayville Louisiana.

Next is, 18-year-old Jatavious Carroll aka “Rabbit” wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder and possessing a firearm on school property. These charges stem from the first Grambling State University homecoming shooting that happened this year that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Damarius Murphy and injuring a 16-year-old.

Then there’s 18-year-old Delarrious Jones. He stands accused of taking the life of Malcara Smith and Lamarcus Plater and it was all caught-on camera. The shooting took place at Parkview Apartments on September 1, 2020 and no one has seen nor heard from Jones since then.

This last case has no official suspects because police are still investigating the shooting death of 10-year-old Lebron Robinson of Bastrop, Louisiana. Robinson was shot on the Forth of July 2021 and according to police there was a crowd of people on scene when the shooting took place.

If you believe you have seen any of the suspects mentioned call Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH or your local law enforcement agency. Even the smallest tips can help in these cases.