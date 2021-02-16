ICED IN: What are you doing to keep busy while stuck at home?

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — We put a facebook post out asking how you all were spending your day iced in your homes. We’ve all been staying at home a lot more because of the pandemic, but now it’s harder to get around because the roads are frozen.

Here’s the post we put on Facebook, and there is still time to add your thoughts here:

The responses we got from you all have been great. Some of us would really like to be having as much fun as you all are having.

Some of you are taking the time to have fun with your kids and pets, some are delving into a good book or video game, some are exploring titles on Netflix (which, I for one am proud that you still have new things to watch on Netflix. Some of us have watched all of it), others are painting and cleaning.

A viewer, Dee Dee, sent us pictures of her Ice Spheres that took two days to freeze:

While Dee Dee was decorating her yard with ice spheres, Natasha H. was out with a child who is shredding the snow with that bike.

While many were out doors enjoying the historic snow and cold weather, some have kept busy indoors. Here are a few pieces of art from Linda S.

I have enjoyed looking at how you all are spending your day. I’m under a big blanket and looking out the window at all the snow, wishing I was playing in it.

