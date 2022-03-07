BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Education announced 21 finalists for the annual Students of the Year competition and an Iberia Parish student is a finalist in the middle school category.

Jeremy Diaz, an 8th grader at Belle Place Middle School in Loreauville is a finalist. Diaz competed with fellow students at the school system level. Students are chosen based on academics, leadership skills, character, and service to their schools and communities. The schools were then asked to submit one candidate from their student body.

The students selected include one elementary, middle and high school student from each of the state’s seven regions. The finalists represent public, public charter, and nonpublic schools. The student finalists will participate in an awards ceremony on April 13, when the winners will be announced for each category.

“I’m proud of each of these students and honored to have them represent us as Louisiana Student of the Year finalists,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley.

Here’s a complete list of the finalists for Student of the Year:

Elementary School (Grade 5)

Eden Trainor, Eden Gardens Fundamental Elementary Magnet School, Caddo Parish

Ellen Semmes, Kiroli Elementary, Ouachita Parish

Steely Jordan, South Beauregard Upper Elementary, Beauregard Parish

Adeline Guidry, Westdale Heights Academic Magnet School, East Baton Rouge Parish

Ramy Dali, Lacoste Elementary School, St. Bernard Parish

Harrison Tarver, Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic School, Diocese of Shreveport

Jayden Gardere, Lusher Charter School, Advocates for Arts-Based Education Corporation, NOLA Public Schools

Middle School (Grade 8)

Melissa Le, A.E. Phillips Laboratory School, Lincoln Parish

Elliana Sheppard, East Ouachita Middle School, Ouachita Parish

Jeremy Diaz, Belle Place Middle School, Iberia Parish

Ava Guillory, Monteleone Junior High School, St. Tammany Parish

Hannah Wen, Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies, Jefferson Parish

Elizabeth “Ellie” Franks, Saint Joseph Catholic School, Diocese of Shreveport

Richard “Ben” Blevins, Lusher Charter School, Advocates for Arts-Based Education Corporation, NOLA Public Schools

High School (Grade 12)

Olutunmike Adeleye, Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts

Zachary Johnson, West Monroe High School, Ouachita Parish

Alonnie Celestine, Alfred M. Barbe High School, Calcasieu Parish

Elise Strain, Fontainebleau High School, St. Tammany Parish

Allie Johnson, Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy, Jefferson Parish

Lorraine Steigner, Mount Carmel Academy, Archdiocese of New Orleans