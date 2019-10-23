“I really fear what happens if nothing changes, “ACLU files a lawsuit after RCC detainee death

An immigrant explosion is what the ACLU Louisiana is calling the influx of immigrants across the state as more than 8,000 detainees are being held in Louisiana Correctional Facilities.

On October 15th Roylan Hernandez Diaz, who was being held at the Richwood Correctional Center, took his own life.

Courtesy: ACLU Louisiana

“He was not a criminal, he was not someone who was apprehended, he did not try to come into this country illegally. As a matter of fact, he presented himself at a port of entry and went through the lawful means to establish himself as an asylum-seeker,” said Executive Director of The ACLU Louisiana Alanah Herbert.

Herbert says the rise of immigrant populations is almost at epidemic levels. In 2018, she indicates there were two detention centers in Louisiana holding detainees, In 2019 there are now 11.

According to Herbert, Immigrant and Customs Enforcement New Orleans has been denying humanitarian parole. This allows asylum seekers out on good faith while they wait for their citizenship hearings. Herbert believes that the practice of denial goes against the work done in Louisiana back in 2017 when prison reform helped to release 3,000 inmate serving time.

Courtesy: ACLU Louisiana

“What we’ve learned is that ice pays the sheriff about $60 per person to detain an immigrant and the amount of money that the sheriff would be receiving from the state is $24.39,” said Herbert.

Herbert thinks these issues are prompted by orders coming out of Washington, D.C.

“This is coming out of the directives of the Trump administration to detain as many immigrants as possible and to deport as many immigrants as possible.”

The ACLU says Hernandez Diaz was being held in solitary confinement, another issue Herbert says she has with immigrant detainees. She says Mr. Hernandez Diaz’s death is a direct result of his environment.

“To find out that they’re in solitary confinement is horrifying and we know the harms of solitary confinement and unfortunately Mr. Hernandez Diaz lost hope.”

The ACLU and Southern Poverty Law Center filed a lawsuit and won. It called the Department of Homeland Security and ICE out on its immigration detainee practices. The injunction forces the organization to restore policies required by law.

“This is a crisis and I really fear what happens if nothing changes.”

The ACLU says they’re going to be calling on the Attorney General’s Office to assess conditions at ICE detainee facilities across the state. KTVE/KARD reached out to Richwood Correctional for comment, we have not heard back.