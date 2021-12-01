“I know what it looks like but I don’t sell”: West Monroe man jailed for multiple counts of drug charges

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were called by an agent at a local bail bonds for assistance. Upon arrival, deputies observed a camo bag and small black box on the hood of the agent’s vehicle.

The arrestee, 38-year-old Chad Edward Howington, was secured in handcuffs and gave verbal consent to search the bag and box. According to deputies, they found 23 suboxone strips, 6 grams of methamphetamine, and a small scale inside of the box. Deputies also discovered numerous plastic bags and a glass pipe in the side pocket of the camo bag.

Howington claimed ownership of the narcotics and items. When deputies asked if he sold narcotics he stated “I know what it looks like but I don’t sell.” He also admitted to having another glass pipe in his front right pocket.

He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.