‘I died and came back’: 12-year-old recovers from virus

Juliet Daly, 12, sits with her parents on the front porch of their family home in Covington, La., Thursday, April 30, 2020. A team of pediatric cardiology specialists found that Juliet had acute fulminant myocarditis (AFM), an uncommon heart condition that tends to present with sudden onset acute heart failure, cardiogenic shock or life-threatening arrhythmias. A nasal swab confirmed that Juliet was also COVID-19 positive and that she had a second viral infection – adenovirus. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The parents of a 12-year-old girl from the New Orleans area are overjoyed that their daughter has recovered from a near-death coronavirus infection.

Juliet Daly had barely made it to the hospital before she had a heart attack.

She was eventually airlifted to another hospital and put on a ventilator for four days.

Her doctor said children often don’t have the same symptoms as adults with coronavirus infections.

In Juliet’s case she had severe abdominal pains and eventually her lips started turning blue.

But now, the middle child of three is out of the hospital and well enough to go biking and play with her brother.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.