Hybrid learning week, masks, highlight LPSS plan to reopen schools

We now know what the reopening of schools will look like next month in Lafayette Parish. The school system has released its plan to the public. The plan has lots of moving parts. Here’s a breakdown of what students, parents, faculty and staff can expect when they head back.

Schools will open on August 17th. That’s four days later than scheduled. Students will attend under a hybrid plan, alternating between being on campus, and learning online from home, every other day.

Students will receive regular meal service at school, and be given take home lunches for the next day.

Students from 3rd grade to 12th grade must wear a mask at school. Masks are recommended, but not required for younger students.

The plan operates under the Phase 2 reopening guidelines, and will remain in affect for the first 9 weeks of school.

Groups will be limited to 25 at school, including teachers.

Buses can only be half full. Only 36 students are allowed on board at one time. This means some parents will need to take their children to school and pick them up.

Families can also choose to keep their kids home and do all learning online. The deadline to apply for the Lafayette Online Academy is August 3rd.