OUACHITA PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD)-- As it's only been a few weeks since Hurricane Laura blew through Louisiana, FEMA has taken action to make sure residents are supported through these hard times.

As of Sunday, 21 parishes are part of the disaster declaration due to Hurricane Laura. Caddo, LaSalle, and St. Landry Parishes were added to the other 18 parishes on the disaster declaration list. Those three parishes can now apply for federal disaster assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from hurricane laura.