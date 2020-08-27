HURRICANE LAURA: Locals hit the grocery store for last-minute food supplies

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– With many cities bracing for hurricane laura’s impact, tonight was a day of last-minute preparations.

Parking lots were full and shoppers are stocking up on grocery’s as Laura is only a day out. While people were walking in and out of grocery stores, one shopper says she lucky to have found everything she needed.

“Some things were getting a little low, the lunch meat was pretty low but yeah we were able to find everything we were looking forward,” said Kelly Shambro, Grocery Shoppers.

Some shoppers were getting their regular groceries while others were getting emergency food supplies. For Benita Stephens, getting food for her family was important as the Easter Sunday storm left them knowing exactly what they need this time around.

“We was hit in the other one, it tore up houses across from us so we are prepared now. I got it so in case something happens to me, its something quick that they can eat that we don’t have to have gas for,” said Benita Stephens, Grocery Shoppers.

Some shoppers said they’re scared and nervous for laura, but being prepared with food and water brings them some type of security.