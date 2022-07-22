WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over 90 youth baseball teams and their families are traveling into town this weekend to see the kids in the 2021 Dixie Youth Baseball Regional World Series

The city of Monroe and West Monroe will also get to see your boots in travelers were staying at local hotels and there are any local restaurants in attraction. The senior vice president of sales at discover Monroe-West Monroe visitor center says this is an economic boost for the community.

“Travelers will be coming into our community, which means they will be staying at our hotels and eating at restaurants, and shopping. All the ball teams have games obviously but they will have some downtime so they’ll be visiting our attractions. We hope to get them into locally-owned restaurants and get a taste of Louisiana while they’re here. The economic impact will be tremendous in these next seven days,” says Bruscato.

I spoke with one of the hotels in the area that are hosting some of the teams who are in the championships have said,

“With the Youth Baseball World Series in town they have seen an influx of gas while staying at the hotel we’re most other one-night stay options are entirely sold out”

With a spike in prices of summer travel I spoke with her Coach Brandon Brown of the Paris seven under youth baseball team from Paris Texas and share that despite the fact that summer travel prices are high, they’re very excited to be here in Louisiana for the championship series.

“We had never been to be this one we were in Louisiana last year in Texarkana we made it even though it’s going to be hot gas is high as ever been we’re just very appreciative, says Bronson.”

The Dixie Youth Baseball World Series takes place Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24.