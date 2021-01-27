Hundreds of Louisianans waiting for unemployment check; Why there’s a delay in distribution

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — We are coming up on one year of the pandemic in the state of Louisiana and there are still hundreds of Louisianans waiting for unemployment money to come through.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary says they work to pay over 180,000 people in the state of Louisiana, but Lakeisha Burkett says it’s been a 7 month wait to receive any unemployment money at all. Even though her husband received his right away last fall.

“We ended up having to pawn our car to survive and we just called our landlord because we still owe him money,” said Lakeisha Burkett, Waiting for Unemployment Money.

Burkett first reached out to LWC in August.

“I put in the application and they gave me the paperwork that I was supposed to fill out and I mailed that back. They never responded,” said Burkett.

She says when first applying on the my hire website-, it said participants should receive unemployment money within 7-21 days. For Burkett, that 7-21 day period turned into months, which then led her to finding out she had been disqualified for unemployment and resulted in an appeal in court.

“On December 22nd, the judge called me and they overturned my disqualification and she said Louisiana Workforce Commission has 15 days to get your money in there,” said Burkett.

“Once those things go to court it’s a process that’s spelled out through law,” said Ava Dejaoie, Secretary Louisiana Workforce Commission.

5 months later, Burkett did receive a call from the Workforce Commission office and learned she still needed two more documents, that were not previously announced to Burkett.

If you are in need of assistance, the Louisiana Workforce Secretary answered some questions we had.

When asked about getting through to speak to someone over the phone, the secretary says they simply don’t have enough staff for the amount of callers they get. She says a large amount of calls are done at the beginning of the week or workday, so the volume is much higher. As a recommendation, she says, calling later in the day, may be more beneficial.

If you were recently disqualified and you want to requalify, there are ways to do that. You can go to the website or call and reapply, or there are ways to take the matter to court, if deemed necessary.

The secretary also says they helped nearly double the amount of people since 2019, so there are higher wait times for distribution of money as they deal with ensuring there is no fraud going on in the state. To help combat this, she says upload clear photos of documents and don’t photoshop anything to cause a delay.