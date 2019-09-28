Hundreds of locals gather to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day at Black Bayou Lake

MONROE, LA (09/28/19)– Today is National Hunting and Fishing Day, this encouraged hundreds of locals to celebrate right here in Monroe at Black Bayou.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries hosted this free event with the goal of getting families outdoors and to teaching them the proper way to shoot, hunting safety, and everything you need to know about fishing.



“Bringing families together to create a bond and to know that there are things outdoors that they can share together. I think that it’s very important to get kids outdoors as early as possible. Get them a way from their phones, the T.V.’s, computers, and show them what you have,” said Dana Norsworthy, National Hunting and Fishing Coordinator.



Tune in tomorrow at five as nbc 10’s Mya Hudgins digs deeper into hunting safety as the season is about to begin.