Hundreds lined up for the annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection event in Monroe

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Ouachita Green’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection event was postponed back in April due to covid-19. However today, hundreds of cars lined up to finally get rid of those items from their spring cleaning.

The annual Household Hazardous Waste event allows locals to get rid of paints, stains, furniture, paper, and other items properly. These items are usually found in ditches and roadways where people have illegally dumped them. Ouachita Green officials say it’s exciting to see so many people in our community being responsible.

“Well, we don’t want paints, stains, and things like that ending up in our waterways or affecting wildlife. We want them [waste] to go where they are supposed to go, be disposed of properly. We also want to give folks the option to recycle items. Some of these electronics and things like that can be recycled,” said Aundi Brown, Executive Director for Ouachita Green.

If you didn’t make it out today, hold onto those items as the next collection event will be in April.

However, you can drop paper, cardboard, plastic, and tin off every week at the West Monroe Recycling Center.