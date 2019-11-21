Raising Cane’s donates over $100,000 to Kidd’s Kids

Dallas, Tx (11/21/19)— Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers recently held its eighth annual fundraiser for the charitable organization, Kidd’s Kids.

Over 150 participating restaurants nationwide donated 15% of the day’s net proceeds to the program started by the legendary radio host, Kidd Kraddick.

Founded in 1991, Kidd’s Kids was started on the premise of making a difference in the lives of children with life-altering or life-threatening conditions.

This year, a five day trip, scheduled for November 21-25, will give Kidd’s Kids and their families all the excitement that a Walt Disney World extravaganza can muster.

For some of these children and their families, this is the only opportunity they will have to escape hospitals and treatments. Plus, share joy and laughter instead of dismal circumstances, and Kidd’s Kids is more than happy to handle all the expenses involved.

On November 13, Raising Cane’s founder and CEO, Todd Graves, presented a check in the amount of $104,622 to Kidd’s Kids CEO Caroline Kraddick and the cast of The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show.

Raising Cane’s has partnered with Kidd’s Kids for eight years now, and with this year’s donation, the company has donated over $600,000 to the organization.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.