Hub hosts #RepYourSchool cornhole tournament for donations to high school athletic programs

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– While these guys are usually throwing a football, today their throwing bags and hoping their team takes home the championship title…of cornhole that is.

“The hub came up with the idea that we do a “rep your school” cornhole tournament and just do donations to the schools to help them with their athletic programs,” said Amanda Lyon, Chief Operations Officer at the Hub.

Covid-19 has put a hold on many sports, making fundraising a little difficult for the high schools across northeast Louisiana. However, players, coaches, and fans from different schools came together to show their support for each other, even if the name on their jerseys are different.

“Well, we have to show that we are a community, we’re a whole. You can’t just be different schools, like Ouachita, Sterlington, and all that. We can come together as one and show unity,” said Noah Miller, football player at Ouachita Parish High School.

Though it’s not Friday night football, the competitiveness ran high and victory dances were still involved.

“It’s great actually. I don’t get to hang out with most of them outside of football most of the time and I’ve never hung out with my coaches outside of football either. So it’s fun seeing them out there having some fun and being loose, not yelling at me all the time,” said Miller.

Hub officials say this tournament is more than just a game of cornhole. These boys were tackling a deeper issue, bullying, fitting in, and getting to know the guys behind the helmet.

“Not just one particular school, but in every school bullying and cyberstalking is a huge factor. So whenever you have a place called the hub that welcomes any and everyone, you give them a reason to come,” said Lyon.

Hub officials say this is the first #RepYourSchool cornhole tournament and they plan to have more in the future. You can stay up to date on their Facebook page.