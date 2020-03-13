“How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” coming to Strauss Theatre!

MONROE, La. (3/13/2020) — A new comedy/musical is coming to the Strauss Theatre in Monroe! “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” is based off the book, revolving around climbing the corporate ladder in the 1960’s. Cast members Mickey Cannon and Adrienne Lafrance-Wells stopped by to tell us all about the upcoming production.

The show starts on March 19th and runs through March 28th. For a full list of dates and ticket prices, check out Strauss Theatre’s website at www.strausstc.com or give them a call at (318)- 323-6681.