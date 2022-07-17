Many gardeners get started with just one or two plants, such as herbs or flowers.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The heat wave can be especially harsh on plants and gardens.

The manager at Westwood Gardens in Fayetteville, Marilyn Kurz, said they are having to use lots of water on their plants.

“Here at the garden center we’re watering a lot of plants, especially our container perennials twice a day,” Kurz said.

Kurz said watering your plants at home will depend on their type and location of them. She said container plants will need water twice a day, but others in the shade might only need once a day.

“If they’re in the shade they’re not staying too wet because some of your plants, especially annuals can wilt when they get too wet, but typically once a day soaking should be adequate,” Kurz said.

You’ll also want to put some extra protection around your plants to keep them from drying up.

“Put mulch around your plants to help hold the moisture, don’t fertilize right now because we don’t want to burn them,” Kurz said.

Kurz said plants that have been in the ground longer will have some more resistance against the heat, but she said none are immune from the 100-degree temperatures.