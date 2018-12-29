How the ‘perfect storm’ — and the right dance moves — made 2018 the year of ‘Fortnite’

(12/28/18) Even in a video game industry that has in recent years reached new heights in terms of popularity, cultural impact and profit, “Fortnite” was an outlier in 2018.

The video game has attracted more than 200 million players while also entering mainstream culture in a way few — if any — games have before. NFL athletes who used to celebrate touchdowns with prayers or chest bumps now celebrate with references to “Fortnite.” And if that weren’t enough, it’s hard to put a camera on a child under the age of 14 without them breaking out into one of the dances performed by “Fortnite” avatars.

For much of 2018, “Fortnite” was searched for as much as President Donald Trump, according to Google Trends. “Fortnite” also came in at No. 7 on the most Googled “What is … ?” questions of the year in the U.S.

Interest over time trend chart comparing Fortnite (blue) and Donald Trump (red).Google

“Nothing compares. It’s unprecedented,” said Joost van Dreunen, chief executive of gaming analytics firm SuperData. “What happened with ‘Fortnite’ has never happened before.”

For the uninitiated, “Fortnite” is a game best known for its “battle royale” mode, where players drop from the sky onto an island with 99 other players. Players scrounge the island for weapons and building materials and attempt to eliminate one another. The last person standing wins.

Many other games, like popular franchises “Call of Duty” and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” have included a “battle royale” mode. What makes “Fortnite” unique, however, is just how ubiquitous it has become — a strategy that is paying off for its creator, Epic Games. The game is free to play and available on almost any device, a departure from games that are costly or only available on certain platforms — or both.

