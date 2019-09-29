How did the Ark-La-Miss Fair do this year?

MONROE, LA (09/29/19)– For those who haven’t made it to the ark-la-miss fair yet, tonight is your last chance. All you can ride wristbands will be 15 dollars up until closing time at 8P.M.



Fair officials say the turn out was great this year and they have the weather to thank for making that possible. Compared to the 2017 fair, sales are down, however that number is expected to grow after tonight. On a good note, there were no safety or major injuries reported this year. Officials want to thank all those who came out to the fair along with the local non profit groups.



“I am excited that we finally finished, it’s been a great fair with the community and the support from the west Monroe Civitan Club and all of our vendors. We want to thank them for coming out and we hope they had a wonderful fair too,” said Mike Shields, President of The Ark-La-Miss Board.



The 1.1 million dollar smiles park was made possible because of the community coming out to the fair. The west Monroe Civitan Club hasn’t decided what project this years fair funds will go towards.