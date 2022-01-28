HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police chief Troy Finner thanked local and national leaders for attending the press conference Thursday night after three officers were shot. However, he didn’t thank local and national leaders for helping the bigger situation at hand.

Finner and Mayor Sylvester Turner said that they plan to unfold initiatives next week that need support from the upper level for the city of Houston.

In Thursday night’s press conference after three local officers were shot, Mayor Turner certainly went on-and-on to thank medical teams who’ve constantly cared for receiving law enforcement officers at local are hospitals. Specifically doctors and nurses at Memorial Hermann. Also, thanking local fire chief Pena who assisted in getting one of the injured officers transported for emergency care from the scene.

This, as Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was in attendance as well as a city councilwoman. Though that woman’s name was not disclosed.

Chief Finner described the ‘tough’ moment when he received the emergency call about three officers injured.

“It is tough but I received that call today. ‘Three officers down,'” Finner said. “You don’t know the condition, but I’m gonna tell you stand by your law enforcement officers. Stand by the justice system. We’re going to continue to work here in Harris County, Houston-Harris County, to make sure we’re doing everything we can do, but we need help from everybody.

“Remember what I said and this doesn’t go for individuals who need treatment, suffering from drug addiction or mental illness,” he said.

“But these violent individuals. I’m damn tired of it. We need to stand up as a community and do whatever we’ve got to do. If that is to have more jail capacity, let’s get it done. No more excuses.” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner

Let’s support our officers

Turner also asked for the support of Houstonians as they face dangerous possibilities on a daily basis. “I want to ask the people in this city to continue to lift them up, to continue to be very supportive of them. To let them know that we are very supportive of them, and that we appreciate them doing everything they can to keep the rest of us safe,” Turner said.