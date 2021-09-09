Houston Police arrest three suspects accused of killing off-duty NOPD officer

UPDATE 9/9/2021: The Houston Police Department arrested a third suspect in relation to the shooting death of officer Everett Briscoe and Dyrin Riculfy.

19-year-old Khalil Nelson was also charged with two counts of capital murder.

HOUSTON (WGNO) — On Friday, the Houston Police Department reported they arrested two suspects accused of killing off-duty New Orleans Police Detective Everett Briscoe and shooting Dyrin Riculfy, who remains hospitalized in critical condition.

According to police, the suspects, 19-year-old Frederick Dwayne Jackson, and 21-year-old Anthony Rayshard Jenkins are being charged with capital murder.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeant J. Stroble and Detectives R. Waterwall, L. Osborn, and A. Bock reported:

Off-duty Officer Briscoe and his friend, Mr. Riculfy, were dining on the patio of a restaurant when two black male suspects wearing hoodies approached them and attempted to rob the men. One or more of the suspects then fired at the victims, striking both of them. The suspects fled the scene in a gray Nissan Altima. Paramedics transported both victims to an area hospital, where Officer Briscoe was pronounced deceased.

Further investigation led to the identities of Jackson and Jenkins as suspects in this case. Jenkins was taken into custody on Wednesday, August 25, and Jackson was arrested on Thursday, August 26.

Detectives believe there is a third male who has knowledge of the incident. The male is considered a person of interest and is being sought for questioning. His identity is not being released at this time.

Anyone with additional information, in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.