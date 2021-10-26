Houseboat residents on Calion express concern over potential boating hazard

CALION, Ar. (KTVE/KARD) – Pool elevation at the Lock & Dam has fallen below normal pool level and is continuing to fall. Mandy Moore says she’s been living here for almost two decades, and she says she’s scared her home may sink.

“We all float on styrofoam. They’re huge boxes of styrofoam under my home. If the water were to be gone, my house would just sink into the mudd.” Says Orr.

Orr says the leaking lock has been there for a number of years but it wasn’t an issue because they haven’t gone this long without rain.

“ A lot of our hot water comes from when it rains heavily in the Hot Springs up in the mountains but because that hasn’t happened in a while and the leak is there, we’ve lost what we had as a back up.” Says Orr.

In a statement released by the Chief of Public Affairs of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Lock & Dam.” Says, quote,:

“Public safety is a priority. USACE members are working diligently to understand the issue and fix it as soon as possible. Once the gate seal is exposed, USACE will perform inspections on the gate and determine what is necessary for a permanent fix. If possible, repairs will be made immediately, and the pool will be raised back to normal pool elevations.”

The USACE encourages the public to contact their local authorities and management officials about conditions in their area and should be cautious while boating upstream of the structure as underwater debris.