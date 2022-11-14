BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Testimony will be heard in Monday morning’s House Special Committee to Inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene meeting.

The committee convened a little after 10 a.m. at the Louisiana State Capitol.

State Police Col. Lamar Davis testified Monday. In his testimony, he outlined what the agency is doing to make improvements in practices and technology.

As the committee hears testimony, a grand jury in Union Parish will be hearing evidence in Greene’s death, three years after he died. In April, Union Parish District Attorney John Belton announced he would be looking to charge those responsible for Greene’s death.

Additionally, the Department of Justice (DOJ) opened an investigation into the Louisiana State Police’s practices in June.

