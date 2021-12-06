House Representative Michael Echols reacts to Chef Cory Bahr’s car wreck

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Close friends and staff of Monroe celebrity chef Cory Bahr are expressing their concerns about his condition after he was involved in a bad car wreck over the weekend. 

The crash happened yesterday in the 400 block of Desiard street. Police say Eddie Brown III rear ended Bahr’s vehicle while driving at a high rate of speed. He was also allegedly under the influence of PCP. 

Bahr’s vehicle flipped twice before coming to a rest on the side of the Standard Coffee Building. 

Since the accident, individuals have sent words of encouragement to the chef via social media — including 14th District Louisiana House Representative, Michael Echols.

“It was a pretty tragic scene. For everybody to be saved and not have life threatening issues, it was a miracle.” Says Representative Echols.

“It was hard to see, but I was so glad he was at least conscious and able to speak. But obviously I’m still in shock. I appreciate what he does for our community and our economy. So, I think that’s why people reach out and react and ask for prayers. It’s just a testament to what he provides to our community ” Says Echols. 

Bahr is the owner and founder of Parish Restaurant, Standard Coffee and Heritage Catering.

