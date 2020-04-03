House of Raeford Farms Confirms Associates Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Rose Hill, NC (04-02-2020)–House of Raeford Farms confirms that there have been a limited number of associates test positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in our Louisiana operation.

However, out of privacy concerns we will not be disclosing further details.

Local and/or state health officials provided guidance on how to inform potentially exposed employees and the proper healthcare procedures they should take.

Our greatest concern is to provide protection for our associates and growers.

House of Raeford has implemented COVID-19 protocol at all its locations following CDC guidelines.

Company safety and health personnel received training from outside healthcare professionals to identify employees with symptoms of COVID-19.

Due to the nature of most of our jobs, employees must be on-site.

Therefore, continued monitoring of the situation is critical so that we integrate necessary changes in a timely manner.

All of our locations continue normal operations.

The Company is part of a Critical Infrastructure Industry as defined by the Department of Homeland Security.

Therefore, we have a special responsibility to maintain our work schedules and continue providing chicken for our nation’s food supply.

According to the CDC, USDA, and FDA, there is currently “no evidence to support transmission of the COVID-19 virus associated with food.”

Our processing facilities will continue to maintain the highest standards of food safety in cooperation with the USDA.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.