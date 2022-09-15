DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A local family is mourning an elderly Delhi couple who died in a house fire on Wednesday, September 14th.

The unexpected tragedy has left the local family in disbelief. The house fire claimed the lives of two victims, who are believed to be a 78-year-old man and 77-year-old woman. That’s according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

The couple’s eldest son, who did not want to be on camera, told KTVE his parents were a loving couple.

The Richland Fire District Ward 1 says the fire happened on Carson Road around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 14th. When firefighters responded, they found the bodies inside the home.

The entire house was consumed by the blaze. Only a few family photographs survived the flames.

Their son couldn’t hold back his tears as he was looking at those photos.

Deputies say the cause of death is still pending, but they are not ruling out an unattended space heater as the cause of the fire.

Deputies also say they were not able to find a working smoke alarm in the house.

Their son says the couple would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on November 12th. It’s one anniversary they will not be able to celebrate as a family.